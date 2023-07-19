trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637403
NewsIndia
MUKHTAR ANSARI

Yogi Adityanath's BIG Decision! Mafia Mukhtar's Land To Be Used To Build Houses For Poor In Lucknow

. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to construct 72 flats on the land seized from Ansari, his sons and other family members in the city's Dalibagh area

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 01:42 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Yogi Adityanath's BIG Decision! Mafia Mukhtar's Land To Be Used To Build Houses For Poor In Lucknow

Lucknow: The land seized from mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari will now be used to provide housing for the poor. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has decided to construct 72 flats on the land seized from Ansari, his sons and other family members in the city's Dalibagh area. The construction will be done under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Senior LDA officials have written a letter to Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar to provide the land .

“We are planning to construct 72 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Dalibagh. A letter has been sent to district magistrate to make the land available for the project,” said an LDA official. The LDA had identified 2.321.54 sq.metres of land of the Ansari family in Dalibagh.

It was enemy property which was illegally occupied by the Ansari family and they had illegally constructed bungalows and apartments on this land.

cre Trending Stories

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given possession of 72 houses in Prayagraj to the poor and these houses had been built on land which was illegally occupied by slain gangster Atiq Ahmad. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest