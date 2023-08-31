In a benevolent gesture marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a remarkable gift for the state's daughters. He announced a substantial enhancement to the financial assistance provided under the Kanya Sumangala Scheme. Effective from the fiscal year 2024-25, Yogi Adityanath declared a notable increase of INR 10,000 in the grant amount. This augmentation will elevate the assistance from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000, signifying a considerable step towards empowering the state's young women.

Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Daughters: Chief Minister Addresses Beneficiaries

In a significant move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala' (Chief Minister's Daughter Welfare) Scheme at a special event held at Lok Bhawan. This outreach aimed to highlight the Double Engine government's strategic move of doubling the assistance under the Kanya Sumangala Scheme, raising the grant from INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 for the upcoming financial year 2024-2025.



Education and Self-Reliance: A Dual Advantage

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the twofold advantage of the scheme's enhancement. Beyond just offering financial support, the scheme will also play a pivotal role in fostering education and nurturing self-reliance among the state's daughters. The Chief Minister emphasized that the scheme's initial phases provided a sum of INR 15,000, disbursed over six stages. This enhancement will witness the allocation of INR 5,000 upon the birth of a daughter, INR 2,000 when she completes her first year, and an additional INR 3,000 upon her enrollment in the first grade. The financial boost continues with INR 3,000 for the sixth grade and INR 5,000 for the ninth grade. Additionally, should a daughter pursue graduation, diploma, or certification courses, an extra INR 7,000 will be granted.

Transfers Initiated: Symbolizing Support

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath symbolized the scheme's reach by transferring a substantial sum of INR 5.82 crore directly into the accounts of 29,523 Kanya Sumangala Yojana beneficiaries. He also personally handed out symbolic checks to ten beneficiaries and their parents or guardians under the Prateek Swaroop Yojana, reinforcing the scheme's commitment to empowering the daughters of the state.

A Path Towards Safety, Protection, and Progress

Elaborating on the core mission of the scheme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Kanya Sumangala Yojana is a catalyst for the holistic development of the state's 1.624 million daughters. He emphasized that the Double Engine government firmly stands against any form of gender discrimination and believes in providing girls with a conducive environment for their security, protection, and advancement.

Kanya Sumangala Yojana: Nurturing Holistic Growth

The Kanya Sumangala Yojana was meticulously designed to foster comprehensive development for girls across Uttar Pradesh. By providing financial backing to economically disadvantaged families, the scheme encourages girls' education from infancy to graduation. Its overarching aim is to facilitate gender parity in society. Presently, the scheme offers a financial assistance of INR 15,000, with the recent enhancement signaling the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of the state's young women.