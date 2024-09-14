In today’s DNA analysis, we’ll break down a recent statement by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During a public event, Yogi claimed, “Gyanvapi is none other than Lord Vishwanath himself.” This has sparked controversy, with some questioning why a Chief Minister would make such a remark when the matter is still in court. On one hand, the statement is being viewed as provocative, while on the other, it is seen as Yogi’s response to Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA (Progressive Democratic Alliance) strategy. But what is the deeper meaning behind Yogi's words? We’ll explore this in DNA today.

Yogi stated, “Unfortunately, people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque today, but Gyanvapi is truly Lord Vishwanath.” With by-elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav is attempting to gain ground using his PDA formula. Many believe Yogi Adityanath is trying to counter this strategy with his own approach.

What Does Yogi's Statement Signify? Hitting Two Targets with One Arrow? On one level, Yogi's statement emphasized unity and integrity under the banner of Gyanvapi. Simultaneously, many believe that he was also aiming to consolidate his core voter base.

Since the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi has frequently referenced Kashi and Mathura in his speeches. It’s now believed that after Ayodhya, Yogi has set his sights on the Kashi agenda.

However, this statement has stirred reactions. Some have been offended by it, especially Maulanas, who have strongly opposed the Chief Minister’s remarks. On the other hand, Hindu religious leaders have rallied in support of Yogi Adityanath.