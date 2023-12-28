trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703779
Yogi Government Bans Sale Of Meat, Liquor In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration

UP Excise and Prohibition Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the ban was ordered by the Chief Minister and that it applies to the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, a sacred route that encircles Ayodhya.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a ban liquor in Ayodhya, the holy city where the Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated soon. UP Excise and Prohibition Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the ban was ordered by the Chief Minister and that it applies to the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, a sacred route that encircles Ayodhya.

"It was our decision as per the instructions by CM that we prohibit liqour sale on the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg. We have shifted the shops alloted there and we have completely prohibitted liqour sale on that Marg...It's a 150-175 km long road so we have shifted all the shops to other places," he added. 

According to reports, meat sale has also beeen banned in the adjoining areas of the temple.

