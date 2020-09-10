Yogi government cracks whip on 775 corrupt officials since it takes charge in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has cracked the whip on corrupt officers in the state, following the policy of zero tolerance against corruption in the past three and a half years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has so far taken action against 775 corrupt officials, including engineers, IAS, and IPS, in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi government did not spare even the retired officials involved in scams and old corruption cases. The state government has forcibly retired more than 325 officers and employees of different departments so far.

More than 450 officers, employees have also been suspended or demoted since the Yogi government took the charge. The action has mainly been taken against the employees of the Department of Energy, and so far 169 officials have been weeded out.

The number of officials belonging to the different department is given below:

- 169 officials of the Energy Department

- 51 officers of Home Department

- 37 officials of the Transport Department

- 36 officials of the Revenue Department

- 26 officers of Basic Education

- 25 Panchayat Raj officials

- 18 officers of PWD

- 16 officials of the Labour Department

- 16 officers of the Institutional Finance Department

- 16 Commercial Tax officials

- 16 officers of the Entertainment Tax Department

- 15 officers of the Rural Development Department

- 11 officials of the Forest Department

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government has also forced 7 Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers to take compulsory retirement.