Yogi govt announces relief fund for cold affected homeless people

Lucknow: To ensure proper arrangements for the poor, destitute, and homeless in the cold wave and inclement weather conditions sweeping the state for the past few days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday (November 20), announced a relief fund of around Rs 20 crores.

Under the relief measures ordered by the government, night shelters are being established across the state. The government has allocated the fund of Rs 20 crores to light up bonfires and distribute free blankets to the poor and needy. In pursuance of the instructions of the Chief Minister, relief measures against cold weather are being rolled out in all the districts.

For the purchase of blankets, an amount of Rs 5 lakh has been allocated per tehsil taking the total amount to Rs.17.50 crore for 350 tehsils across the state. Along with that, Rs.50,000 per tehsil has been given out for arranging bonfire taking the total fund amounting to Rs.1.75 crore for 350 tehsils.

In this way, a total of Rs.19.25,00,000/- ( Rupees nineteen crore twenty-five lakh only) has been allocated for the relief measures.

With the night temperature dipping low and fog engulfing the state, the homeless and the destitute on the streets and roadside have just plastic sheets to save themselves from cold. The blanket distributed by the government will help the poor in distress.

Earlier, on Friday (November 19), to provide a roof to the poor and homeless and protect them in view of the rising cold weather, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to set up Night shelters (Ren Baseras) across the state.

In a high-level meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister instructed, “The Revenue Department and the Urban Development Department must ensure that adequate arrangements are made to provide the facility of night shelters in all municipal areas for poor homeless people.”

To comfort the street dwellers and make their survival easier, the Chief Minister has also urged the social welfare organisations to contribute to better management of the night shelters.

UP Govt takes steps to protect cows from the winter chill

In addition, the Yogi Adityanath Government has also taken an important decision to protect cows of the state from intense cold and inclement weather in winters. CM Yogi has directed the Department of Animal Husbandry to ensure proper arrangements are made for the cows in the cow shelters (Gaushalas).

The cow shelters will be equipped with fodder and water in sufficient quantities. Along with this, a caretaker will be posted at these shelters during the nights to take care of the cows in the chilly nights. Apart from this, hay and straw will be also laid on the ground in the cow sheds so that the cows can be protected from cold.

