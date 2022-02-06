Yogi govt does not listen to poor, middle class, thinks of benefit of few capitalist friends: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh, saying that it "does not listen to the poor, middle class" and only thinks of benefit of a few of its `capitalist friends`.

She also said that the residents of the Doob region of Noida are entitled to their right to have electricity and water. "Gross injustice is being done to the residents of Doob region of Noida. They have every right to get electricity and water. This government does not listen to the poor, middle class. It only thinks about the benefits for its few capitalist friends. We have to bring about a change together," said the Congress leader in a tweet in Hindi.

She assured the residents of the Doob region that the Congress party stands in solidarity with them and will make every possible effort to solve their problems. "I want to say to my brothers and sisters in Doob that Congress stands in solidarity with you and will make every possible effort to solve your problems," said the Congress leader in another tweet.

मैं अपने डूब क्षेत्र के बहनों-भाइयों से कहना चाहती हूँ कि कांग्रेस आपके साथ खड़ी है और आपकी समस्याओं को दूर करने के लिए हरसंभव कदम उठाएगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 6, 2022

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Live TV