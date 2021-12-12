Yogi govt has constructed over 15,000 km of rural roads so far

Lucknow: One of the primary aims of the BJP government soon after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2017 was to change the face of the countryside through better connectivity and infrastructure. And so, it is not without reason that as the state braces up for the assembly polls, rural UP is all set to vote again for the BJP as the roads constructed in the villages are a sure shot roadmap to victory.

The Yogi government has so far constructed more than 15246 km of rural roads, which is far more than the predecessor governments in the past. Along with these, tehsil and development block headquarters are also being connected by two-lane wide roads.

With the help of better roads and improved electricity supply, the state is all set to move forward on the path of development. And you can hear umpteen stories of praise and kudos people are showering on the chief minister in the manner the Yogi government has done the work of laying a network of roads to improve the village-rural-farmer in the last five years.

While this helped the farmers to take their crops to the purchase centres, the villagers have also got ease in the movement. The Yogi government has also worked to reduce the gap between the village and the city by connecting the main road with the link roads to villages. Due to the laying of the road network, where migration from the villages has reduced on one hand and on the other hand, employment and development have also got wings in the villages itself.

Work has been done to connect about 1,557 revenue villages that have been neglected for the last seventy years, according to an official of the state government. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), 1763-km long roads are being constructed in these villages by spending Rs 1,114 crore.

Out of which so far more than 1546 revenue villages have been covered with 1740.24 kms. The road has been connected to the connectivity route by constructing a road over a longer length. The Yogi government has also done the work of connecting the villages by road, in which Rs 1407 crore has been released to connect 2275 habitations with the connectivity road, out of which 2173.60 km long road has been constructed in 1717 habitations.

Under the Chief Minister's Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana, work has been completed for a 29-km long road for 33 revenue villages at a cost of Rs 14.35 crore.

Tehsil and development block headquarters connected by two lanes

There were 26 tehsil headquarters of the state which were not connected by two-lane roads. To connect them with a two-lane road, a road length of 270 km has been built with a cost of Rs 387 crore. Out of these, more than 24 works have been completed.

At the same time, Rs 2088 crore is being spent to connect 144 development block headquarters with two-lane roads. With this huge amount, 1282 km road going to the development block headquarters is being widened. Out of 144 development blocks, about 100 works have been completed.

