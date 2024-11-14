Yogi Govt Takes U-Turn Amid Protests By Aspirants; UPPSC Exams To Be Held In Single Day On Old Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the preliminary examination in a single day, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday. This decision follows protests by several aspirants in Prayagraj, who gathered outside the UPPSC office, urging that the PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in one day and one shift.