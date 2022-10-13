'You 40 TRAITORS and I can resign, LET...': Aditya Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde on 'Private Limited Company' ROW

A court battle is going on between the group led by Uddhav Thackeray and the Shinde group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the issue of claiming the party Shiv Sena. Various petitions have been filed on the basis of different issues and their joint hearing is going on before the five-member constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Similarly, both groups claim the party in various meetings and events in the state. Chief Minister Shinde has often said that "Shiv Sena is not a private limited company." Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray has now responded to this criticism in an interview given to a news channel.

Eknath Shinde Group Claims

Shiv Sena is not a private limited company. Eknath Shinde says that Balasaheb's thoughts are not the 'Jagir' of the Thackeray family. He had also said that even a person who was not born with a golden spoon can become the chief minister and the party president. Basically, the propaganda is going on that Shiv Sena belongs to the Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb also used to say so. The Shiv Sainiks have a claim on Shiv Sena. Only the Thackeray family cannot stake their claim on it. Shinde is trying to promote something that other people can also claim. Shinde is saying that the real Shiv Sainiks are with him. The Shinde group is claiming that the Shiv Sainiks who did not want to form an alliance with the Congress are with them.

Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Shinde

Aditya Thackeray has given a direct challenge to the Shinde group that claims Shiv Sena. Aditya has given a challenge to the Chief Minister who stated that this is not a privately owned organization. Aditya said, "It is ridiculous. He did what he had to do for two and a half years. When the opportunity comes that you can buy others with a box, then you did what you wanted to do. There are two main things behind saying it's ridiculous. If that is the case, why do they need the name Thackeray, the name Shiv Sena? If Shiv Sena has no private property, you 40 traitors and I alone will resign from MLA and go to the people. Let the verdict be made once and for all among the people. Whatever the decision is, we will accept it."