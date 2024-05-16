‘You Are Hypocrite’: Modi Unleashes Blistering Attack On Congress For Fanning ‘Communal Fire’

In an unusual comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the Congress with a pointed accusation of stoking communal tensions in the nation for six decades. He went on to assert that he, himself, has unmasked the true face of the Indian National Congress. Modi added that from wherever, whatever strength the opposition gathers, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be terminated.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a rally in a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh when he said, “You (the Congress) are a hypocrite. You left this nation to burn in communal fire for 60 years.

He asserted that it's ‘Modi's guarantee’ that "desh-videsh kahin se bhi, jo bhi taakat ikatthi karni hai kar lo, you cannot end CAA.”

Attacking the INDIA-bloc over 'appeasement politics', Modi said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are two separate parties, but their ideologies of ‘lies, appeasement, and corruption’ are the same. He claimed that these parties have now come up with a ‘triple dose of appeasement.

He stated that the CAA has granted citizenship to the refugees who have been living in this country for a long time. Modi asserted, “They are the people who have to suffer because of the partition of the country based on religion.”

The PM attacked Congress for forgetting the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi; he said, “They (Congress) seek power in the name of Mahatma Gandhi but don't remember what he used to say.” He added that the grand old party does not care about the people who are not their vote bank.