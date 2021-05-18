हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

You are like field commanders in fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi tells district officials

PM Modi also talked about the declining trend in COVID-19 cases in the past few days and said that everyone needs to be alert. 

You are like field commanders in fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi tells district officials
File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) interacted with the district officials of several states and told them that they are like the field commanders in the fight against COVID-19. 

During a virtual conference amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, the Prime Minister said, "You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle."

PM Modi said that during the first wave, India didn't shut the farming sector and expressed that he was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields.

"Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages," he noted. 

Prime Minister Modi said that in the battle against this virus, India's weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people. 

He also talked about the declining trend in COVID-19 cases in the past few days and said that everyone needs to be alert. 

"I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, India saw a dip in COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's data showed on Tuesday morning. There were 2,63,533 new infections, alongside 4,329 coronavirus-related casualties, which notably is India's highest single-day rise in COVID-19 deaths.

The country's total caseload has now increased to 2,52,28,996, while the death toll has soared to 2,78,719. 

India sees decline in new COVID-19 cases, fresh fatalities rise in 24 hours

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Yogi Government halves earnest money deposit amount for global tender of vaccines, relaxes other norms

Must Watch

PT16M41S

Cyclone Tauktae: Cyclonic storm hit the shores of Gujarat