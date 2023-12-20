You Can Directly Complain Against Your MP With PM Narendra Modi. Know Process Here

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a pioneering initiative on his 'NaMo' app, providing citizens with a unique platform to express their opinions on various critical issues. The 'Jan Man Survey' aims to assess public sentiment on the government's performance and the effectiveness of local Members of Parliament (MPs).

Connecting Through Technology: NaMo App As A Powerful Interface

Renowned as a credible platform, the 'NaMo App' has become a cornerstone for PM Modi's direct engagement with citizens, fostering meaningful discussions on India's developmental trajectory. The 'Jan Man Survey' amplifies this engagement, soliciting feedback on a broad spectrum of topics that impact the lives of the common man.

Innovative Approach: Tapping Into the 'Jan Man's' Mind

Sources within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) describe the survey as an innovative and gamified approach to tap into the "jan man" or the common man's mindset. The questions cover both national-level and constituency-specific concerns, making it a comprehensive tool to understand the diverse perspectives of citizens.

Empowering Citizen Voices: Identifying Local Leaders

The survey goes beyond soliciting opinions on governance and leadership; it empowers citizens by allowing them to identify popular leaders within their constituencies. This participatory process aligns with Modi's vision of leveraging technology to connect with people and emphasizes the importance of individual perspectives in the democratic process.

Key Highlights: User-Friendly Interface And Insightful Questions

A key highlight of the 'Jan Man Survey' is its user-friendly interface and concise questions that delve into crucial areas. It focuses on the impact of government schemes and projects, seeking responses that reflect citizens' priorities and concerns.

How to Participate: A Simple Guide

Participating in the survey is easy. Citizens can log in to the official website https://nm-4.com/janmansurvey or download the NaMo App. By sharing their valuable insights, individuals contribute to a collective understanding of the public's pulse on crucial issues.

Prime Minister Modi's initiative reflects a commitment to inclusive governance, where every citizen's voice holds significance. As the 'Jan Man Survey' gains momentum, it stands as a testament to the power of technology in fostering a dynamic and participatory democracy.