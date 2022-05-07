हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malpe Floating Bridge

You can now walk on sea! Thanks to Karnataka's Malpe floating bridge, details here

If you think waking over the water is a dream, think again! It has just become a reality in Karnataka’s Udupi.

You can now walk on sea! Thanks to Karnataka&#039;s Malpe floating bridge, details here
(Photo credit: Twitter/@RaghupathiBhat)

New Delhi: If you think waking over the water is a dream, think again! It has just become a reality in Karnataka’s Udupi.

Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday. The bridge was inaugurated by MLA K Raghupathi Bhat.

According to media reports, a team of  Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took the initiative and spearheaded this campaign from start, which is believed to boost tourism in the region three-fold.

Malpe floating bridge can be restructured

As per media reports, the best part about this bridge is that it is not a permanently attached structure owing to which it can easily be relocated.

It is a 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes, as per media reports.

Is it safe?

After the recent tragedies in the state, especially at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge, The New Indian Express reported.

As per the report, the Karanataka government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies.

Cost of Malpe floating bridge

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm.

Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malpe Floating BridgeKarnatakaMalpe BeachUdupiKarnataka News
Next
Story

Centre accepts collegium recommendation to elevate Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and Gujarat High Court Judge to Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT13M29S

Khabren Khatakhat: BJP will protest outside Kejriwal's house