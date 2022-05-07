New Delhi: If you think waking over the water is a dream, think again! It has just become a reality in Karnataka’s Udupi.

Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday. The bridge was inaugurated by MLA K Raghupathi Bhat.

In a welcome move to encourage tourism, Karnataka's first floating bridge was inaugarated at Malpe beach with the co-operation of the locals.#KarnatakaTourism#ExploreKarnataka #Udupi #Malpe pic.twitter.com/zUaMl5xdL2 — Raghupathi Bhat (@RaghupathiBhat) May 6, 2022

According to media reports, a team of Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took the initiative and spearheaded this campaign from start, which is believed to boost tourism in the region three-fold.

Malpe floating bridge can be restructured

As per media reports, the best part about this bridge is that it is not a permanently attached structure owing to which it can easily be relocated.

It is a 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes, as per media reports.

Is it safe?

After the recent tragedies in the state, especially at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge, The New Indian Express reported.

As per the report, the Karanataka government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies.

Cost of Malpe floating bridge

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm.

Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes.