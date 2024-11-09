'You Cannot Stop...': Rahul Gandhi Throws Open Challange To PM Modi — READ

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid the heated election campaign in Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the caste census in Telangana.

Attacking the BJP over the issue of caste census, Rahul Gandhi threw an open challenge at Prime Minister Modi, saying that he cannot stop caste census across the country and soon it will happen in Maharashtra as well. In a post on social media platform X, the former Congress chief also underlined that the data collected from the census will be used for the development of every section.

“Modi ji, the caste census has started in Telangana from today. We will use the data obtained from this to formulate policies for the development of every section of the state. Soon this will happen in Maharashtra also. Everyone knows that the BJP does not want to conduct a comprehensive caste census in the country,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I want to tell Modiji clearly—you cannot stop the caste census across the country. We will pass the caste census in this parliament and break the wall of 50% on reservation,” he further stated.

मोदी जी, आज से तेलंगाना में जातिगत गिनती शुरू हो गई है। इससे मिलने वाले डेटा का इस्तेमाल हम प्रदेश के हर वर्ग के विकास के लिए नीतियां बनाने में करेंगे।



जल्द ही यह महाराष्ट्र में भी होगा।



सबको पता है कि भाजपा देश में एक व्यापक जाति जनगणना नहीं करवाना चाहती है।



मैं मोदी जी से… pic.twitter.com/kU4ZdlmerL November 9, 2024

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.