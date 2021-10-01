हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

'You have strangulated the entire city': Supreme Court pulls up Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking permission to hold ‘satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court told ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat', a body of farmers, "You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come within the city and start protest again here." 

&#039;You have strangulated the entire city&#039;: Supreme Court pulls up Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking permission to hold ‘satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar
File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Friday (October 1) pulled up ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat', a body of farmers and agriculturists, seeking permission to hold satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. 

“You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come within the city and start protest again here,” the apex court, in a strong-worded manner, told the farmers' body protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. 

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar told the counsel appearing for petitioners ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat', that after approaching the apex court against the farm laws, they should have trust in the judicial system and let the matter be decided.

The bench said protesting farmers are obstructing traffic, blocking trains and national highways.

The top court stated, “There has to be some balanced approach", adding that the citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear. The apex court also said the properties of citizens are being damaged in the protest, as per PTI report. 

The bench set the next hearing date on the matter on October 4. Further, the apex court directed the petitioners to file an affidavit declaring that they are not part of the ongoing protests and blocking the national highways at the borders of the national capital till Monday. 

Several farmers are protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The protests which commenced Punjab in November last year have reached Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Tags:
Farmers protestSupreme CourtKisan Mahapanchayat
