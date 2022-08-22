Telangana: The war of words between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Bharatiya Janata Party has now intensified as KCR’s daughter K Kavitha on Monday threatened the BJP to file a defamation suit adding that the saffron party is trying to mess with the wrong people. The political slugfest between the BJP and TRS began after the central ruling party accused KCR’s party of being involved in the multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi.

KCR, who was earlier an ally of the BJP-led NDA alliance, recently took an egregious U-turn with the Telangana Chief Minister openly attacking PM Modi and his policies. KCR also catalysed his efforts to form a joint opposition against the BJPfor 2024.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, said the defamation suit will be filed against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The former MP will also move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

Rubbishing the allegations, Kavitha termed the accusations "completely baseless.”

"Today, I want to make it clear that allegations made against me by the BJP and their leaders are completely baseless. Allegations will certainly remain allegations," she said.

This came a day after the two BJP leaders alleged that she played a crucial role in a liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi liquor policy row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a case against Sisodia and others including Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandran Pillai, accusing them of indulging in financial irregularities in executing the new liquor policy for the national capital.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged on Sunday that Kavitha facilitated the meetings at the Oberoi Hotel and brought liquor barons from the south.

(With agency inputs)