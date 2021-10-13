‘You must have taken free vaccine?’: Union minister Rameshwar Teli's reason for high fuel prices

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, the Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli on Saturday justified the high price of fuel saying that Centre is paying for the vaccine and collecting the money by levying taxes on diesel and petrol. Further, he said of the the taxes levied is calculated out then the price of fuel is not 'that high'.

Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected," Union MoS Teli told reporters in Assam in a statement on OCtober 9.

The minister also compared the price of packaged drinking water with fuel saying water was more expensive.

“The price of petrol is not high, there is tax involved in it. The price of (packaged mineral) water is higher than that of fuel. The price of petrol is Rs 40, the Assam government imposes Rs 28 VAT, the Petroleum Ministry imposes Rs 30, it becomes Rs 98. But if you drink Himalaya water, then the cost of a bottle is Rs 100. The cost of water is more, not of oil,” ANI quoted the minister.

The prices of petrol and diesel continue to see an upward trend for the eighth consecutive day.

On Tuesday, the petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 104.44 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 110.41 a litre. The price of diesel in Delhi is Rs 93.17 a litre while in Mumbai it is Rs 101.03 per litre.

