'You Saw Semi-Finals': PM Modi Mocks Opposition Ahead Of No-Confidence Motion Debate In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Ahead of the debate on the no-trust vote in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Opposition and said that it is a reflection of mutual distrust among INDIA bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not. According to sources, the PM in his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting described the opposition alliance as 'ghamandia' (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party's Rajya Sabha members for the "semi-final" win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, according to Source present inside, PM Modi said, "Opposition is full of distrust and to show this, they have brought No Confidence Motion." Source also added that PM said, "A few people had said that the voting in Rajya Sabha will be… https://t.co/2vknoUL5f3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

PM Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP's prospects in the national elections.

The Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval on Monday after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious measure that will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, with the BJP-led NDA thwarting opposition challenge in the keenly-watched numbers game. With the ruling party certain to defeat the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, where it enjoys a strong majority, PM Modi told party MPs hit "sixers" on the last ball before the 2024 polls.

The PM also referred to his 2018 speech in which he had wryly wished to the Opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023. In a swipe at Opposition parties, the Prime Minister said their leaders speak of social justice but harmed it most with their dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics.

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government that is likely to start around 12 noon with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership was restored following a Supreme Court direction, likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc INDIA. Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi's motion of no-confidence has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business and takes place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Political observers believe that the Opposition had given a platform to the Prime Minister, who is known for his oratorical skills, to forcefully make his points during the reply to the debate on the no-trust motion.

Gandhi returned to a rousing welcome in Parliament on Monday afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two-year sentence.

The maximum jail term for Gandhi had triggered provisions of the Representation of the People Act leading to his automatic disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24. Gandhi had approached the Supreme Court after he failed to get relief from the Gujarat High Court.

The Monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue of ethnic violence in Manipur and the Opposition insisting on a statement from the Prime Minister in the House.