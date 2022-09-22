'You tried for two and a half years to FINISH me, BUT...': Devendra Fadnavis ATTACKS Uddhav Thackeray in his SIGNATURE style

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, mocks Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He said, "You tried to make 2019 the end of my career. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress together tried for two and a half years to finish me, but no one could finish me. Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo takdeer mein likha hota hai." Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP and Eknath Shinde group in a gathering of Shiv Sena group leaders yesterday. Fadnavis today responds to his criticism in his own signature style.

Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray and says, "I think his speech was a speech of despair. He said that it would be Devendra Fadnavis' last election, but 'Muddai Lakh Bura Chahe To Kya Hota Hai, Wahi Hota Hai Jo Takdeer Mein Likha Hota Hai. You tried to make 2019 my last. All the three tried to finish me, but no one could finish me."

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's group is disappointed as it has gone to number 5 in the Gram Panchayat elections. 294 Sarpanchs of BJP have won. Fadnavis claims, "Being frustrated, he is criticizing me. Because of the disappointment, he is giving baseless statements in the media. Even if the election is held tomorrow, the BJP will be the number 1 party. Uddhav Thackeray is in a very bad state of mind. Therefore, he is making such statements in confusion. It is not appropriate to make such a statement about Amit Shah." State president of BJP Chandrasekhar Bawankule also warned that BJP will give a timely reply to this.