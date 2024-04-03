'You Will Always Remain A Hero': Congress As Manmohan Singh Retires From Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: In a poignant farewell gesture, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned a heartfelt letter to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking his retirement from the Rajya Sabha. In the two-page missive, Kharge reflected on Singh's remarkable three-decade-long tenure, acknowledging the ''end of an era'' in Indian politics. Kharge reminisced about Singh's global recognition, citing President Obama's open acknowledgement of the former Prime Minister's influential voice on the world stage. He expressed personal gratitude for Singh's counsel and wisdom during his own leadership roles within the Congress Party, praising Singh's unwavering commitment despite personal challenges.

"Personally, it has been a privilege for me to have been a part of your cabinet. Over the last 10 years, while I have been the leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, you have always been a source of wisdom and someone whose advice I valued. Over the last few years, you have made it a point to be available for the Congress party despite personal inconveniences. For this, the party and I will always remain grateful," Kharge wrote.

Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Singh's departure leaves a void characterized by his quiet yet profound dignity, which Kharge believes the current political landscape sorely lacks. He lauded Singh's statesmanship, contrasting it with the divisive rhetoric prevalent today.

The letter highlighted Singh's principled critique of policies such as demonetization, emphasizing his ability to dissent with grace and substance. Kharge expressed confidence that history would vindicate Singh's stance, likening the truth to celestial bodies that cannot be obscured indefinitely.

A Hero To Middle-Class

Describing Singh as a hero to various segments of society, Kharge lauded his role in uplifting the middle class, inspiring the youth, and guiding industrialists and entrepreneurs. He credited Singh's economic policies with lifting millions out of poverty, contrasting this with perceived reluctance by the current regime to acknowledge his contributions.

Impact Of His Policies On Public

Kharge praised Singh's tenure as Finance Minister and Prime Minister, citing achievements such as poverty alleviation and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He credited Singh with enacting policies that empowered rural communities and ensured dignified livelihoods during crises. "Thanks to your policies, India was able to lift 27 crore people, the highest number of poor people out of poverty in the world while you were the Prime Minister. The MGNREGA scheme…continues to provide relief to the rural workers during times of crisis. The nation and particularly the rural poor will always remember you for ensuring that they can earn a living and live with self-respect through this scheme," he said.

Despite retiring from active politics, Kharge expressed hope that Singh would remain a beacon of wisdom and moral guidance for the nation. He wished Singh peace, health, and happiness in his future endeavours, underlining his enduring importance as a voice of reason in Indian discourse. "Over the last few years, you have made it a point to be available for the Congress party despite personal inconveniences. For this, the party and I will always remain grateful," he said. Kharge further wrote even as you retire from active politics, I hope that you will continue to be the voice of wisdom and moral compass to the nation by speaking to the citizens of our country as often as possible. I wish you peace, health and happiness.