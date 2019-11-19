close

Indian Army

You will face avalanche, ceasefire violations, infiltration attempts; be alert, vigilant: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh motivates Indian Army troops

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh lauded them for remaining alert and vigilant and complimented them for foiling enemy’s misadventures like ceasefire violation and infiltration while tackling tough natural challenges like difficult terrain, snow and avalanches.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Tiny_Dhillon

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh along with Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwaljeet Singh Dhillon on Tuesday (November 19) motivated troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. 

During his interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh lauded them for remaining alert and vigilant. The officer complimented them for foiling enemy’s misadventures like ceasefire violation and infiltration while tackling tough natural challenges like difficult terrain, snow and avalanches.

"You will face avalanche. Enemy will do CFVs & attempt infiltration. Be alert & vigilant. Every step you must take carefully. I wish you all the best," said Lt General Singh in his address to troops.

Lt General Singh also complimented all ranks for their commitment and selfless dedication towards motherland. He exhorted the troops to maintain high order of vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure by enemy.

Lt Gen Singh and Lt Gen Dhillon visited the troops just a day after four Indian Army soldiers got martyred after an avalanche hit an eight-member team of Army personnel in northern Siachen Glacier on Monday (November 18).

The Army team was on a patrol when the avalanche hit them at an altitude of 19,000 feet around 3:30 pm. However, four soldiers and two civilian porters died after being trapped in the avalanche.

