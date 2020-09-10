You'll not take exit from party, writes RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Hours after former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday told him that the matter will be discussed, adding that Singh will not take an exit from the party. Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD received a major jolt as Singh resigned from the party.

Expressing his shock at the news, Lalu, in a letter said that they have worked out every matter at length together for the last forty years and will sort this issue too. He wished Singh a fast recovery and said "you'll not go anywhere, understand that".

The letter in Hindi read, "A letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media. I can't believe it. The RJD family, me and my family want you to get well soon and have you amongst us. In the four decades, we have considered every political, social and even family matters together. You get well soon, then we will sit and talk. You are not going anywhere, understand that."

Singh is currently admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital where he is undergoing treatment due to his ill health.

In a handwritten note on plain paper to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Singh said, "32 years after Jannayak Karpoori Thakur stood behind you but not now."

He apologized to Lalu Prasad Yadav by writing his resignation on the paper adding, "I have always stood behind you for the party for many years but will not be able to stand anymore. I apologize for that. I have received a lot of love from the party workers and the public for which I'm grateful."

According to people close to Singh, the doctors have said that his health has not improved and his health is not good for which he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as a precaution. It has been reported from the sources that his health is continuously deteriorating.

The deterioration of health may be the reason for the resignation, however, many more matters are being extracted as the election is near, many parties of the ruling party are in touch with Singh.

According to news agency ANI, Singh was unhappy with talks of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, joining the RJD. Earlier in June Singh had resigned from the post of the National Vice President of the RJD. He had then raised questions over the style of work of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh.