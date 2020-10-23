हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
social activist

Young and visionary social activist Shreyash Kumar steps in the field of sustainable development

Shreyash is the member of the International organisation for sustainable development (IOSD), Washington, USA.

Young and visionary social activist Shreyash Kumar steps in the field of sustainable development

Shreyash Kumar born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India is a 20-year-old Dynamic youth leader who wants to reform the world by the concept of sustainable development. Shreyash is the member of the International organisation for sustainable development (IOSD), Washington, USA & serving currently as the national executive chairman of a social activist group Divine Magnitude Organization which is operating in various states.

Shreyash has been honoured with satyagraha to Swaraj certificate and has also received a Corona warrior award from Gopal Shetty, hon’ble member of parliament, North Mumbai for his extraordinary services during the lockdown of COVID-19 pandemic. At the age of 20, he is emerging as a strong youth philanthropist & dedicating his life towards society.

Talking about his works there had been two major tree plantation drives, one done in the state of Jharkhand and other done in the state of Gujarat under the leadership of Shreyash.

Kumar. During the lockdown period, his team helped various migrant workers who were suffering in Mumbai, organised community kitchens, COVID-19 awareness drives. Similarly, there also have been many drives initiated like winter drives, corona safety kits distribution etc under his leadership in various parts of the country.

While having involvement in these activities, Kumar is now dedicating himself towards sustainable development. He is emphasising on tree plantation drives throughout the country with a popular slogan “climate change knows no borders”.

He is planning to launch a solar panel installation project at a large scale in the upcoming days. In addition to this, he is working on a project for installing solar trees in rural areas of Jharkhand which is the latest and efficient technology for generating power. Shreyash believes that this technology has a direct impact on present infrastructure as solar trees are based on a single pillar concept and can act as a functional power generator which can be placed in complex and compact regions. Also, the people there can have a basic power supply without interruption.

Mr Kumar states that “Once a great man said, The best way to predict the future is to create it, by following this line I want to establish a strong relationship between the youth and sustainable development”. He added, “Youths have the potential to overcome any challenges through their will power and togetherness. So it’s time to rise and make the society a wonderful place to live in “.

This is a featured content.

Tags:
social activistShreyash Kumarsustainable development
Next
Story

Debashish Talukdar’s Valetudo is a virus terminator promises to fight COVID-19
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M38S

IPL Masala Unlock: Watch match analysis from Bindaas Bauaa