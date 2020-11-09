हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cauvery River

Young couple from Mysuru drowns during pre-wedding photoshoot in Cauvery river

The young couple along with a photographer and two relatives visited Mudukuthore for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Young couple from Mysuru drowns during pre-wedding photoshoot in Cauvery river
Representational Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: A young couple from Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru drowned as the coracle in which they were sitting, capsized, during a pre-wedding photoshoot, in River Cauvery at Mudukuthore on Monday (November 9), according to reports.

The deceased are Shashikala (20) and Chandru (30) of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru got engaged last week, and their wedding was scheduled for November 22.

According to media reports, the young couple along with a photographer and two relatives visited Mudukuthore for their pre-wedding photoshoot but met the tragic mishap.

The couple was sitting on a small coracle, along with a fisherman, but when they were posing for the photographer it capsized due to imbalance.

Live TV

The police reportedly said that "the fisherman swam to safety, the couple fell into the river and drowned." The bodies of the young couple were retrieved by Fire and Emergency personnel. 

Tags:
Cauvery RiverMysurucouple drowns
Next
Story

Non-payment of salaries: Delhi High Court seeks replies from 12 colleges, DUSU on AAP govt's plea to vacate stay order
  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M18S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Nov 09, 2020