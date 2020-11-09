Young couple from Mysuru drowns during pre-wedding photoshoot in Cauvery river

New Delhi: A young couple from Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru drowned as the coracle in which they were sitting, capsized, during a pre-wedding photoshoot, in River Cauvery at Mudukuthore on Monday (November 9), according to reports.

The deceased are Shashikala (20) and Chandru (30) of Kyathamaranahalli in Mysuru got engaged last week, and their wedding was scheduled for November 22.

According to media reports, the young couple along with a photographer and two relatives visited Mudukuthore for their pre-wedding photoshoot but met the tragic mishap.

The couple was sitting on a small coracle, along with a fisherman, but when they were posing for the photographer it capsized due to imbalance.

Live TV

The police reportedly said that "the fisherman swam to safety, the couple fell into the river and drowned." The bodies of the young couple were retrieved by Fire and Emergency personnel.