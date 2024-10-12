Young Kerala Couple Gets Second Life, Escapes Death After Car Falls Into Well

Kerala Car Accident: A newly-married couple, Karthik and Vismaya, escaped unhurt after their car fell into a roadside well in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The accident took place near Kolencherry in Ernakulam when the couple was driving from Kottarakara, the home town of Vismaya, late on Friday to Aluva, from where Karthik hails.



The well was around 15 feet deep and had five feet of water. The couple had taken leave to go home due to three-day Puja holidays. The two got married just two months ago.

Speaking about the accident to news agency IANS, Karthik said, "We were driving from her home town to mine at Aluva. This accident took place when our car lost control after hitting a dip in the road, moved off the road, hit a panchayat well on the roadside, broke its side walls, and plunged into the well."

Eyewitness Chakkapan said that it was around 9.20 p.m. when the incident took place. "The place is a crossroad, and there is a big dip... the young couple’s vehicle lost control when they could not identify the dip because it was filled with water. The car then moved forward as it went out of control and hit the side wall of the well about 30 meters from the dip and fell into it," he said. "Soon hearing the sound, those standing in and around the junction came running, and the rescue began," Chakkapan said.

Another local, Mary, and her son came running to the spot following the accident, and she went back and got a ladder. "We put the ladder into the well, and by then, Karthik had taken out Vismaya and put her on the top of the car, and the two came up the ladder," Mary said.

"Our vehicle has been totally destroyed, but thanks to God, we both did not suffer any injuries, and apart from the mental agony, we are fine," Karthik said, adding that it was a miraculous escape. Karthik works at the state-run Medical College and Hospital in the state capital, while Vismaya, a student in agriculture, had taken leave to go home.

According to an officer of Pattimattom fire station, there was a depression in the road that the couple did not know about, and when the car entered it, the vehicle lost control, hit a nearby shop, and then fell into the well, which was close-by.

"The car must have been going fast, and they must have been using Google Maps as the app was running on their phone when the car was pulled out of the well. All these factors probably contributed to the accident," the officer said.

(With agencies Inputs)