Kerala

Young lesbian couple, separated by family, reunite in Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court allowed the lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together as per an ANI report.

Young lesbian couple, separated by parents, reunite in Kerala High Court
Pic Credit: File Photo (Representational image only)

New Delhi: A Kerala High Court, on Tuesday (May 31) ruled in favour of a lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora living together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila. The Kerala couple was reunited in court after being separated by their parents who condemned their romantic relationship. As per reports, the couple was separated by their parents. After this, Fathima Noora was allegedly forced into conversion therapy by her family. In the midst of this chaos, Adhila Nazrin filed a Habeas corpus at the Kerala High Court to bring Fatima Noora into court.

 

The 2-judge bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and C. Jayachandran passed the order in the couple's favour after the two expressed their desire to live together.

Nazrin spoke to Republic TV about her difficult ordeal of coming out about her sexuality to her parents.

She said, "We are a lesbian couple and we became committed during school days. Our parents caught our relationship but we lied and still continued our relationship. After completing our degrees and getting a job, we left our homes and things started to fall upside down. My parents took responsibility for us, but they were playing us. They have mentally tortured us."

As per reports, the couple had run away from their homes on May 19 and had found a temporary haven at Vanaja Collective, an NGO for marginalised groups.

