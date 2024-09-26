Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for filing a fake case against AAP leaders. While addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly for the first time after he resigned from the CM post, Kejriwal stated that PM Modi is very powerful and has lots of resources but he is not a God.

Targeting the arrest of his leaders, Kejriwal said that even after putting AAP leaders in jail, the party stood strong. He challenged that if two leaders of the BJP are put in jail, it would cause the saffron party to break.

"I challenge you to put 2 people of your party in jail and your party will break. They put such a strict law on me, in which even bail is not granted. Despite that, the Supreme Court granted me bail and today we are sitting here. When I was released from jail, I resigned, nobody asked me to do so, I resigned on my own. If the people of Delhi think Kejriwal is honest then vote for me, otherwise don't vote for me," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'ruining' Delhi's condition while he was in jail. "I went for a road inspection with the CM. Delhi University's roads used to be great before I went to jail and I have asked her to pass an order to repair the roads there. I met a BJP leader 3-4 days ago. I asked him if there was any benefit in sending me to jail, he said that we derailed the whole Delhi Government. I felt sad and angry. They are happy after ruining the life of 2 crore people living in the capital." he said