Sanjay Raut

Your presence in Maharashtra will become insignificant: Sanjay Raut hits back at Narayan Rane for West Bengal remark

Union minister Narayan Rane said he will not “allow” Maharashtra to turn into West Bengal on Wednesday. 

Your presence in Maharashtra will become insignificant: Sanjay Raut hits back at Narayan Rane for his &#039;won&#039;t let Maharashtra become West Bengal&#039; remark
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday (August 26) slammed Union minister Narayan Rane for his 'won't let Maharashtra become West Bengal' statement. 

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Raut reminded the saffron party that it lost the recent West Bengal Assembly elections where Mamata Banerjee’s TMC came back to power with a thumping victory. Further, he said that if BJP leaders keep on using such language, they will soon become insignificant in Maharashtra, ANI reported. 

“What does the 'won't let Maharashtra become West Bengal' statement (by Narayan Rane) mean? You (BJP) lost in West Bengal. If you keep on using same language, your presence in Maharashtra will also become insignificant. West Bengal is the tiger of the country,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Raut’s statement comes a day after Rane said he will not “allow” Maharashtra to turn into West Bengal. The BJP MP was addressing reporters after securing bail from the local court in Mahad of Raigarh district on Wednesday in the case for allegedly making “derogatory remarks" against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He also said he is not afraid of the ruling Shiv Sena in the state, adding that the party should "not forget" that he had a "big role in spreading Shiv Sena and making it big". 

 The Union Minister was arrested on Tuesday evening and was granted bail a few hours later by the local court in Mahad on Wednesday. Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were lodged against him at many places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray. Earlier, Rane had accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap."

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Sanjay RautMaharashtraWest BengalNarayan Rane
