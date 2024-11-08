'Your Vote Will Decide If...': Amit Shah In Kolhapur Tears Into MVA Partners, Accuses Them Of 'Vote Bank Politics'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents of practicing vote bank politics, saying that the vote of people in the assembly polls will decide "whether Maharashtra will follow the path of Shivaji Maharaj or Aurangzeb for the next five years".

Addressing an election rally here, Amit Shah also targeted Congress over resolution in Jammu and Kashmir assembly expressing concern over removal of special status accorded by Article 370.

"Your every vote will decide whether Maharashtra will follow the path of Shivaji Maharaj or Aurangzeb for the next five years...You have to decide if you will go with people who insult 'Shakti' or those who respect Mother Goddess, you have to decide whether you will stand with those who call Sanatan Dharma dengue or malaria or with those who respect Sanatan Dharma," he said. Amit Shah alleged that leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi "never respected our traditions, culture and religion".

"On the other hand, PM Modi built the Ram temple in Ayodhya... The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi never went to Ayodhya to worship at the Ram temple because they were afraid of their vote bank," he said. Shah said Article 370 cannot be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"PM Modi decided that Article 370 and 35A should be abrogated, as I was standing in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was saying in Parliament that Article 370 and 35A should not be abrogated... No one dares to separate Kashmir from India. Congress and NC passed a resolution to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. Even the fourth generation of Rahul Gandhi will not be able to restore Article 370," he said.

"On one side there are people like PM Modi who talk about development, on the other side the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi talk about caste... On one side we talk about the development of the country, on the other side, they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) talk about the development of the three families... Rahul Gandhi distributed copies of the Constitution in a public meeting and upon checking it was found that only the Constitution was written on it but the books were blank...Rahul Gandhi has disrespected the constitution," he alleged.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Karad, Amit Shah slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "Congress' Rahul Gandhi is a 'factory of lies' (Jhut ki factory hao) for misleading the youth through fake narratives about the Agniveer scheme. But I want to assure you all in Maharashtra, that both the central government CAPF and the Maharashtra state government will give pension jobs to each Agniveer after they return from the armed forces."

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.