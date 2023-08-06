'You're Now Sitting At Right Place After A Long Time': Amit Shah Tells Ajit Pawar At Pune Event

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared the stage with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar at an event in Maharashtra's Pune and told him that he is now sitting at the 'right place after a long time'. Pawar, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister, joined the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government last month.

"This is my first public program with Ajit Pawar. I want to tell him that he is now sitting in the right place after a long time. This was always the right place for you, but you came to sit here very late," Amit Shah said while speaking at an event after launching the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.



It is notable that Ajit Pawar, the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar, and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Shinde-led government last month. Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister, while the eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Amit Shah said that there should not be a single sugar mill in Maharashtra that is not producing ethanol.

"Huge funding is available under various schemes for cooperative societies which can be utilised for setting up distilleries. Sugar mills in the state should avail of the loan facility. There should not be a single sugar mill in Maharashtra that is not making ethanol. It is an emerging market and rates are also good for the same," the senior BJP leader said.

On the digital portal of the CRCS office launched by him, the Union minister said, "The digital portal is aimed at increasing the efficiency and transparency. The cooperative sector cannot move forward without modernisation, transparency and accountability."