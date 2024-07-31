YourHealth Raises $5 million In Funding-Round Led By Cornerstone Ventures

YourHealth has raised $5 million in a funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures from India and Conquest Global from Singapore. The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to scale its operations and expand its user base both domestically and internationally. “This investment will enable us to enhance our technological infrastructure, expand our user base, and introduce innovative health management solutions," said Ratheesh Nair, Co-founder at Watch Your Health. "Our mission is to transform the way people manage their health by leveraging AI-driven insights and personalised care. We believe proactive health management is the key to a healthier future, and this funding brings us closer to achieving that goal,” he added.

Founded in 2015, Watch Your Health helps insurers and pharmaceutical companies enhance the experience and engagement with their customers. The B2B platform augments the capabilities of the consumer apps of insurers and pharma companies and provides insights based on the data collected from devices such as fitness trackers and health records.

