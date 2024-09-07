A 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Hospital, with his mother accusing the hospital of medical negligence and a lack of available doctors. The man, who had been admitted after being struck by a truck, passed away on Friday. As per reports, the victim’s mother alleged that a significant amount of time had been wasted, during which her son's surgery could have been completed, but no doctor, not even an emergency doctor, was available.

However, Officials at RG Kar Medical College Hospital have reportedly denied the allegations made by the family.

The incident garnered attention as the hospital remains in headline for past month regarding the rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the hospital premises. Since the incident, doctors from the RG Kar and other hospitals are protesting against the brutal rape and demanding safer work environment for medical professionals.

The deceased, identified as Bikram Bhattacharjee, a resident of Konnagar in Hooghly, approximately 25 km from Kolkata, was taken to RG Kar Medical College Hospital. His mother, Kabita Bhattacharjee, claimed that the absence of doctors in the emergency ward caused a critical delay in her son's treatment.

Calling for a ‘constructive’ protest, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee reacted to the incident, he said, “A young boy from Konnagar lost his life today following a road accident, after BLEEDING FOR 3 HOURS WITHOUT RECEIVING MEDICAL ATTENTION, a consequence of the ongoing protest by doctors in response to the #RGKar incident.” Banerjee claimed that the boy did not receive any medical care till 3 hours.

“While the demands of the junior doctors are both fair and valid, I urge them to protest in a way that doesn't disrupt essential medical services. Allowing a death due to PREVENTABLE NEGLECT is tantamount to CULPABLE HOMICIDE,” Banerjee’s ‘X’ post read.

He further urged the protesters to ensure that no more lives are put at risk through inaction or neglect.

Former Trinamool Congress MP and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged on social media that the patient was left untreated for three hours after being admitted to the hospital.

“Request, strike of doctors. Let the movement go in an alternative way. Agitation by disrupting the treatment of common people cannot be a proper method of demanding justice. Who will give justice to this boy's mother?” Ghosh tweeted.

Although the family of the deceased has not filed an official complaint, authorities have made a formal diary entry regarding the incident.