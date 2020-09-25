हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
honour killing

Youth found murdered in Telangana's Sangareddy, honour killing suspected

In a suspected case of honour killing, a youngster's body was found in Telangana's Sangareddy, on the outskirts of the city. The victim, Hemanth Kumar, who was in his mid 20's had married Avanthi Reddy on June 11 after nearly eight years of courtship. 

Youth found murdered in Telangana&#039;s Sangareddy, honour killing suspected

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a youngster's body was found in Telangana's Sangareddy, on the outskirts of the city. The victim, Hemanth Kumar, who was in his mid 20's had married Avanthi Reddy on June 11 after nearly eight years of courtship. 

Apparently, Avanthi Reddy's family was against the relationship, but they got married against her family's wishes. 

Hemanth's body was found on Friday morning with his hands and legs bound with a rope. 

On Thursday (September 24 ) afternoon, both Hemanth and Avanthi were being taken by the girl's relatives for 'talks'.

However, Avanthi was forced out of the car and Hemanth was whisked away by the family members.

Avanthi cried for help on Gopanapally crossroad where she was dropped and she managed to inform the police and Hemanth's parents.

After a complaint was lodging at Gachchibowli police station, the cops took Avanthi Reddy's relatives into custody for questioning.

Reportedly, during interrogation Avanthi Reddy's uncle admitted to killing Hemanth.

The Cyberabad police is further investigating the case.

Tags:
honour killingCyberabad Police
Next
Story

Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance of Bhiwandi building collapse which killed 41
  • 58,18,570Confirmed
  • 92,290Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Zee Top 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day