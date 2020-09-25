Youth found murdered in Telangana's Sangareddy, honour killing suspected

Hyderabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a youngster's body was found in Telangana's Sangareddy, on the outskirts of the city. The victim, Hemanth Kumar, who was in his mid 20's had married Avanthi Reddy on June 11 after nearly eight years of courtship.

Apparently, Avanthi Reddy's family was against the relationship, but they got married against her family's wishes.

Hemanth's body was found on Friday morning with his hands and legs bound with a rope.

On Thursday (September 24 ) afternoon, both Hemanth and Avanthi were being taken by the girl's relatives for 'talks'.

However, Avanthi was forced out of the car and Hemanth was whisked away by the family members.

Avanthi cried for help on Gopanapally crossroad where she was dropped and she managed to inform the police and Hemanth's parents.

After a complaint was lodging at Gachchibowli police station, the cops took Avanthi Reddy's relatives into custody for questioning.

Reportedly, during interrogation Avanthi Reddy's uncle admitted to killing Hemanth.

The Cyberabad police is further investigating the case.