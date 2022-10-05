Youtube Sensation Yashraj Mukhate's funny BHOJPURI song Humri Babuniya goes viral - WATCH

Viral Video: Yashraj Mukhate gained notoriety after his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha song remix video went viral, and he subsequently created music based on newsworthy events, peculiar comments, and well-known statements. His entertaining music videos usually thrill and amuse viewers. He's back with with another fascinating item. In these two social media-circulating videos, he can be seen writing a Bhojpuri song. Videos that have been shared on Instagram and YouTube, respectively, demonstrate the song and the writing process. Humri Babuniya is the title of this song, which is currently the hottest thing in town.

In the video he describes the making process of a bhojpuri song in a hilarious way, Yashraj shared on Instagram, he detailed the ingredients needed to make a typical Bhojpuri song that would go viral or at least have the potential to. According to him, a Bhojpuri song has these components: “One beat, one lead synth sound, any English generic words. Combine everything and sprinkle 4 kgs of autotune.”

The video has already received six lakh likes and various funny comments. The numbers only keep shooting up. “there's one shot where I thought it was Ranveer Singh dancing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha brilliant,” complimented another. A third wrote, “Baaki kisi track ka karo na karo, iska FULL VERSION toh chahiye please.” [Even if you don’t make full versions of the other tracks, this one needs a full version.]

Yashraj posted the full version of Humri Babuniya on his YouTube channel. There, he states that the lyrics have been written by Satish Ray who is another talented youtuber with over 1.05 million subscribers on his channel.