New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as the "Flying Beast", was on Saturday (July 9, 2022) arrested after his followers gathered at a Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had reportedly booked a metro coach at the Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line for his birthday celebrations. His wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, had allegedly invited followers to celebrate his birthday, following which, hundreds of people thronged the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.

According to news agency ANI, Noida Sector 49 Police booked him for allegedly violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which is currently in force in Noida. He was also booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Gaurav Taneja's wife, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had told her fans that she will meet them at around 1.30 pm for his birthday celebrations.

Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes and the gifts. Blessed to have you all in our lives#thankYou pic.twitter.com/9iJYFb83ka — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 9, 2022

An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account had said, "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!." However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja has three YouTube channels -- "Flying Beast", "Fit Muscle TV" and "Rasbhari Ke Papa", where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

He is reportedly a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Gaurav Taneja is also currently pursuing Law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.