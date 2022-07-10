NewsIndia
GAURAV TANEJA

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as 'Flying Beast', arrested after fans throng Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as the "Flying Beast", was arrested after his followers gathered at the Noida Sector 51 metro station to celebrate his birthday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as 'Flying Beast', arrested after fans throng Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday

New Delhi: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as the "Flying Beast", was on Saturday (July 9, 2022) arrested after his followers gathered at a Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had reportedly booked a metro coach at the Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line for his birthday celebrations. His wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja, had allegedly invited followers to celebrate his birthday, following which, hundreds of people thronged the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.

According to news agency ANI, Noida Sector 49 Police booked him for allegedly violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which is currently in force in Noida. He was also booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). 

Gaurav Taneja's wife, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, had told her fans that she will meet them at around 1.30 pm for his birthday celebrations. 

An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account had said, "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!."  However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja, aka 'Flying Beast', arrested

Gaurav Taneja has three YouTube channels -- "Flying Beast", "Fit Muscle TV" and "Rasbhari Ke Papa", where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

He is reportedly a Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Gaurav Taneja is also currently pursuing Law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?