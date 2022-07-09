NewsIndia
YS JAGAN MOHAN REDDY

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy elected lifetime president of YSR Congress, day after his mother quit party

The YSRC will now have to seek the Election Commission of India's nod to let Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy be the party chief for life. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
  • Vijayamma quit as honorary president of YSRC on Friday.
  • Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was last elected the YSRC chief in 2017.

Amaravati: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Saturday elected president for lifetime of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC). The process was completed on the concluding day of the YSRC's two-day plenary, after the party constitution has been amended to enable Jagan's election as president for a lifetime. Jagan established the YSRC in March 2011 after quitting the Congress.

Ever since, he has been continuing as the party president, with his mother Vijayamma as honorary president. Jagan was last elected the YSRC president at the party plenary in 2017. Vijayamma resigned from the honorary president's post on Friday, reportedly due to an ongoing rift in the family, but she said she was quitting the YSRC to stand by her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.

The YSRC will now have to seek the Election Commission of India's nod to let Jagan be the party chief for life. The YSRC is citing some precedents wherein certain regional parties in other states secured the ECI's approval to have a president for a lifetime without the need for conducting elections every two years.

