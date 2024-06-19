CHENNAI – In a tragic incident, a youth lost his life after being hit by a car allegedly driven by the daughter of a YSRCP MP. The victim, Surya, a painter from Besant Nagar, was sleeping on the footpath of Varadarajsalai, Kalakshetra Colony, in an inebriated state Monday afternoon when a car veered onto the footpath and ran over him. Despite being rushed to the hospital by local residents, Surya succumbed to his injuries.

The car involved in the accident reportedly had two women inside. Officials said while Madhuri fled the spot immediately, her friend got off the car and argued with people who had gathered after the accident. She also left after some time. Witnesses and Surya's relatives allege that both women were intoxicated. They claim to have CCTV footage, the car's registration number, and photos of the women who fled.

Despite the substantial evidence, Surya's relatives and locals protested outside the Besant Nagar police station Monday night, demanding the arrest of those responsible. Tensions were high as they accused the police of inaction. When the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) Group and was registered in Puducherry. The woman driving the car was later identified as Bida Madhuri, the daughter of YSRCP MP Bida Mastan Rao.

Surya had got married just eight months ago, adding further tragedy to the incident. Surya's relatives and people from his colony gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, demanding action. Madhuri was arrested but was granted bail at the police station itself.

While MP Mastan Rao has yet to comment on the matter, full details of the incident are still awaited.

The Incident Unfolds: Tragic Loss of a Young Life

Surya, a young painter from Besant Nagar, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident that has left the community in shock. The incident occurred on a Monday afternoon when Surya, in an inebriated state, was sleeping on a footpath in Varadarajsalai, Kalakshetra Colony. A car, later identified as belonging to the BMR Group, veered onto the footpath, hitting Surya. Local residents rushed him to the hospital, but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Witness Accounts and Immediate Aftermath

According to witnesses, the car had two women inside at the time of the accident. Madhuri, who was allegedly driving, fled the scene immediately. Her friend, however, stayed back momentarily to argue with the crowd that had gathered before also leaving. Witnesses and Surya's relatives have stated that both women appeared intoxicated, which has been a significant point in their demands for justice.

Community Outcry and Demand for Justice

The incident sparked a significant outcry from the local community and Surya's relatives. On Monday night, they protested outside the Besant Nagar police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the individuals responsible. The protests were fueled by accusations of police inaction, which further heightened tensions.

The Role of CCTV Footage in the Investigation

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the car and the individuals involved. The footage revealed the car's registration number, which led the police to discover that it was registered in Puducherry and belonged to the BMR Group. This connection led to the identification of the driver as Bida Madhuri, the daughter of YSRCP MP Bida Mastan Rao.

Arrest and Bail of Madhuri

Madhuri was subsequently arrested but was granted bail at the police station itself, which has been a point of contention for Surya's family and the local community. They feel that justice has not been served adequately, given the severity of the incident and the loss of a young life.

The Impact on Surya's Family and Community

Surya's death has left a void in his family and community. Having been married just eight months prior, the tragedy is compounded by the untimely nature of his death. The community's response, gathering in significant numbers at the J-5 Shastri Nagar Police Station, underscores the collective grief and demand for accountability.

Political and Social Implications

The involvement of the daughter of a prominent political figure, YSRCP MP Bida Mastan Rao, adds a layer of complexity to the case. The public's expectation of accountability and justice is high, and there is scrutiny on how the legal proceedings are handled.

Awaiting Full Details and Further Developments

As the investigation continues, there is a keen interest in the full details of the incident. The community and Surya's family are awaiting a thorough and transparent investigation that holds those responsible accountable.