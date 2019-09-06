close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US joint military exercise begins in Washington

Yudh Abhyas is one of the largest joint-running military training and defence co-operation endeavours between India and the US.

Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US joint military exercise begins in Washington
Photo courtesy: PIB

New Delhi: A joint military exercise between India and the US began on Friday in Washington as part of the ongoing defence co-operation between the two nations.

It is being conducted at the Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

Named Yudh Abhyas, the exercise is one of the largest joint-running military training and defence co-operation endeavours between India and the US. It will end on September 18.

Officials said armies of India and the US will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed operations for neutralization of threats of varied nature during the exercise. 

At the end, a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. Experts from both sides will hold academic and military discussions to share each other`s experiences on varied topics for mutual benefit.

The exercise will provide an opportunity to the armed forces of both countries to train in an integrated manner at the Battalion level, with joint planning at Brigade level, whereby multiple scenarios will be rehearsed to understand each other`s organisation structure.

The exercise, which is in its 15th edition, is conducted alternately in India and the US.

Tags:
Indian ArmyArmyUN
Next
Story

SC slams AAP government over free rides for women in Delhi metro proposal

Must Watch

PT11M55S

Rover Pragyan will exit from lander Vikram after 4 hours interval for inspection of moon