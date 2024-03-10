Former Indian cricketer and IPL star Yusuf Pathan has kicked off his new innings as a politician after the joined the Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress today. Pathan will also contest the upcoming Lok Sabah polls from the Berhampore (Bahrampur) Lok Sabha seats, announced West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

By fielding Pathan from the Berhampore seat, the TMC has also posed a significant challenge to the Congress. The Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. While the Congress has yet not released its candidate list for the state, it's likely that Chaowdhury may contest from the seat once again.

This is a developing story.