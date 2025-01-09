Z-Morh Tunnel: PM Modi’s Gift To Jammu and Kashmir Soon – Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel on January 13, a significant infrastructure project in Jammu and Kashmir that will ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir, Sonamarg, and Ladakh.

The 6.5-kilometer tunnel, located in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district along the Srinagar-Leh highway, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. This will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the 2024 assembly elections and the formation of an elected government in the Union Territory.

The tunnel has been built in an avalanche-prone region where the road to Sonamarg is often blocked during winter months. This strategically important tunnel will allow year-round access to Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination in Kashmir, and will play a key role in facilitating travel to Ladakh once the Zojila tunnel is completed.

Named after the Z-shaped road at the tunnel's location, the Z-Morh tunnel aims to enhance connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, and eventually Ladakh, once the Zojila tunnel is finished. The road, situated at over 8,500 feet above sea level, is highly vulnerable to winter weather conditions, making the tunnel a crucial solution to these challenges.

The tunnel holds both strategic and economic significance for the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. While it ensures uninterrupted access to Sonamarg, it also strengthens the connection between Ladakh and the rest of India. The tunnel's strategic importance is heightened by Ladakh's proximity to sensitive border areas, providing quicker and more reliable access for military personnel. The Zojila tunnel, expected to be completed by December 2026, will further enhance this connectivity by linking Sonamarg with Drass in Ladakh.

Construction of the tunnel began in 2012 by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), and the project was initially awarded to Tunnelways Limited. However, it was later taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), which re-awarded the project through tenders. The contract was secured by APCO Infratech, which is executing the project through a special purpose vehicle, APCO-Shri Amarnathji Tunnel Private Limited. The tunnel is now expected to be completed at a revised cost of Rs 2,680 crore, crucial for both civilian and military movement to Ladakh year-round.

The Z-Morh tunnel is a vital component of the larger Zojila tunnel project, the longest road tunnel in India, which will enable all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently tweeted, expressing anticipation for the inauguration of this key infrastructure project. "Jammu and Kashmir, particularly central Kashmir, is awaiting the inauguration of a crucial piece of infrastructure in the coming days. The asset will prove to be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley," he said.

The tunnel's construction has not been without challenges. One of its construction sites was targeted by militants in a terror attack on October 20 last year, which claimed the lives of seven workers, including a doctor. Since then, the tunnel has been under tight security surveillance.