Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations chief Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind behind 26/11 attack in Mumbai and commander of Lakhkar-e-Toiba was arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges.

Lakhvi has been held on terror financing charges, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Lakhvi was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2008 under the UN Security Council Resolution after the November 26 Mumbai terrorist attack.

In 2008, 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan took the city by seige killing 166 people and injuring over 300 others.

Lakhvi had been detained in Pakistan for nearly six years before he was released in April 2015.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remains in terror-financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list. It was placed on the Paris based body's grey list in June 2018 and given an action plan to implement.