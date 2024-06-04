Zee AI Exit Poll Proves To Be Accurate In Predicting Voting Trends - Know Details

Zee News revolutionised election forecasting with the new AI-driven sentiment exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Zee News' AI anchor, Zeenia, delivered the AI Exit Poll data to viewers. This exit poll used Artificial Intelligence and took opinions from 10 crore people. Interestingly, while many exit polls have been proven far from accurate, Zee News' AI anchor has got the main figure right to a large extent. Most Exit Polls had signalled a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA. AI anchor Zeenia had predicted around 305-315 seats for BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc would garner 180-195 seats. And going by current trends, it quite acurate. Currently at 2.45 pm on June 4, NDA was ahead in 295 seats while INDIA alliance is ahead in around 229 seats. As final results are awaited, Zee News' AI anchor's predicions seem to have come very close.

The integration of AI-driven sentiment analysis into Zee News's exit polls signifies a significant leap forward in journalistic innovation. By harnessing advanced AI algorithms, Zee News' exit polls promise accuracy and reliability, enabling the capture of nuanced sentiments of voters across diverse regions and languages.

Usually, exit polls or surveys are prepared on the basis of people's opinion. This, despite the best of intentions, often become biased depending on a person's individual inclination. But for the first time, ZEE NEWS has collected the opinions of voters with the help of Artificial Intelligence, in which there was absolutely no scope for bias. We have already said that ZEE NEWS's AI EXIT POLL is completely unbiased, reliable and accurate. And on result day, our claim is proving to be correct.