Zee Digital secures second rank and crosses 234 million mark in May 2021 ComScore ranking

New Delhi: India’s most diversified digital publishing group, Zee Digital continues to grow in the digital space by gaining the second rank in India for the News / Information category for May 2021, as per Comscore. Zee Digital has reported a noteworthy 1.3 times Y-o-Y growth in Unique Monthly Visitor by crossing 234 million unique visitors in May 2021.

Standing true to the commitment to amplify all the digital assets of Zee Media, collectively all their prominent brands have experienced exponential growth. In May 2021, Zee News Hindi crossed 68.9 million unique visitors, Zee News English crossed 49.6 million, and India.com crossed 93 million reporting a Y-o-Y growth ratio of 1.6x, 1.6x, and 2.6x respectively on Comscore. DNA India, BGR.in and BollywoodLife.com have also reported 4.6x, 2.3x and 2.2x Y-oY growth, respectively.

Commenting on the phenomenal journey of Zee Digital, Abhishek Nigam, COO– Digital of Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “Zee Media provides unbiased and verified content spanning across all genres to its audience around the globe. We produce user-centric content that makes us one of the most desired media networks. Achievements such as these act as a propelling force for strengthening our commitment and focus on innovative transformations, even more."

Zee Digital comprises of 31 websites, 20 brands across 12 languages with viewers across digital replicas of the Zee Media’s 14 linear news channels along with websites such as India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com.