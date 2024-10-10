ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has paid tribute to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. Expressing grief over the business leader's demise, ZEEL said in a statement that Ratan Tata's name has been a beacon of leadership, vision, compassion, and work ethic for multiple generations of Indians.

As a humble tribute to the leader of the corporate world who made a significant contribution to India’s economy, which resulted in the upliftment of millions of Indians, the MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Punit Goenka, has proposed a biographical film on the life of Ratan Tata'should be made, in order to pay regards to the great man and for the positive impact that he has created on the world at large through his social and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Goenka believes that the great work done by Ratan Tata should be presented to the nation and the world at large; especially the youth, and ZEE would take a step forward in this direction.

R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEEL, said that the entire board is saddened by the fact that India will miss Tata. Approving the project, he said that the movie would be produced by ZEE Studios, to pay homage to Rata Tata. "We feel that the film will make a positive impact on the world at large, to learn from his life, and motivate millions to follow in his footsteps," he said.

This project will be subject to ZEE getting approval from TATA Sons. ZEE would further like to add that the profit generated by ZEE Studios from this movie will be donated towards social causes and helping the needy.

In order to get the movie a global reach, ZEE Studios will collaborate with WION (World is One News) as a co-producer so that the movie can reach globally through its reach and large viewership in more than 190 countries. "Ratan Tata was a global personality and commands respect for his deeds and actions globally," said ZEEL.

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, ZEE Media, said, “All of us at the ZEE News Group feel privileged to be associated with the desired and timely initiative by ZEEL, we convey our sincere condolences for the departed soul.”

Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer, ZEE Studios, said, “As a nation’s very own brand, the entire ZEE Studios team is highly honoured and proud to work on a full-length documentary/biographical film on the life of Ratan Tata that will reflect the positive impact that Ratan Tata has made to the world at large. We believe that it is our duty to celebrate such a great personality and his legacy. We assure BHARAT that ZEE Studio will leave no stone unturned to give a true account of his contribution as well as depicting his life in a proper manner.”