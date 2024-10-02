A provocative suggestion by a BJP leader in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked a heated debate across the country. BJP's district president, Chintu Verma, has advocated serving cow urine (gomutra) at Garba events to ensure only Hindus participate. Verma claims this measure would prevent non-Hindus from attending Garba celebrations. However, his statement has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. "We will protect our Hindu traditions, and those who are Hindus will not hesitate to drink gomutra," Verma said.

In today's DNA news show, Zee News analysed if are Hindus to willing to drink cow urine before participating in Garba? and how effective will it be to stop hooliganism.

Reactions ranged from skepticism to outrage, with some questioning the practicality and morality of using cow urine as a litmus test for Hindu identity. The opposition Congress party has condemned Verma's statement, labeling it an attempt to polarize communities. To validate Verma's claim, a BJP spokesperson went as far as consuming cow urine publicly.

Chintu Verma argues that requiring cow urine consumption will prevent non-Hindus from participating. “If you are a Hindu, drinking cow urine is not a question,” he stated confidently. In light of his remarks, we asked several Hindus if they would be willing to drink cow urine before entering a Garba venue.

This proposal comes in response to various incidents over the years, where disturbances during Garba celebrations have been reported. From unruly behavior to stone-pelting incidents, organizers are seeking ways to ensure safety and maintain the sanctity of the events.

As we reflect on this proposal, consider how you would feel if your local Garba event required you to drink cow urine for entry. We posed this question to individuals from various cities, seeking their opinions on the matter.