The entire nation was eagerly waiting for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to win a gold medal at the Olympics today. However, the country's hopes were shattered when the breaking news emerged that Vinesh Phogat's weight was over the limit just before the final. Today was supposed to be Vinesh Phogat's 50kg category final, but her weight was found to be 100 grams more than the allowed limit, leading to her disqualification.

In today's episode of DNA, Zee News did a in-depth analysis of how did Vinesh Phogat's weight increase by 100 grams, and who is responsible for this mistake? Was it destiny playing a cruel game with wrestler Vinesh Phogat, or did her body fail her? Or was there a miscalculation in the pursuit of gold? In this report, we will cover everything—when, what, how, why, and where.

Phogat, who had been on a remarkable winning streak, defeating three opponents in a row to reach the final, was found to be 50.1 kg during the pre-final weigh-in, exceeding the 50 kg weight limit. Despite her team's best efforts to reduce her weight, Phogat was unable to meet the required weight, leading to her disqualification.

The incident has raised questions about the decision to have Phogat compete in the 50 kg category, given her natural weight is around 56-57 kg. Phogat's team, including her coaches, physiotherapist, and doctor, have come under scrutiny for their handling of the situation.

The disqualification has also sparked a political firestorm, with opposition leaders accusing the government of sabotaging Phogat's chances. However, the government has clarified that the rules were clear and Phogat's disqualification was not a result of any conspiracy.

