DNA Exclusive: Exposing 'Land Jihad' In Jharkhand, Bangladeshis Illegally Occupying Tribal Lands

A massive conspiracy is unfolding in Jharkhand, where Bangladeshis are allegedly occupying tribal lands in the Santhal Pargana region. This region, comprising six districts - Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Sahibganj, and Pakur - has seen a significant influx of Bangladeshi immigrants, who are reportedly changing the demographics of the region.

These Bangladeshi infiltrators are illegally occupying tribal lands and, in groups of 100-150, are attacking tribal families. Under the nose of the administration, illegal infiltration continues, and tribals are being subjected to atrocities. Today, we will show you an exclusive report on this issue.

The Zee News team reached a village in Pakur where a tribal family was attacked by 150 Bangladeshi infiltrators. This tribal family was attacked because they wanted to remove the occupation of Bangladeshi infiltrators on their land.

The local administration has failed to take action, despite court orders directing them to evict the illegal occupants. In one instance, a tribal family was attacked by over 150 Bangladeshi immigrants when they tried to reclaim their land. The family is now fighting for their lives in a hospital.

The opposition has slammed the Hemant Soren government for its inaction, alleging that the administration is turning a blind eye to the issue. The Jharkhand High Court has also expressed concern over the illegal influx of Bangladeshis in the region.

According to sources, these immigrants are being secretly settled in the region, with some even being provided with fake documents. The local administration has failed to take action, despite knowing about the issue.

In 2023, police officials had complained about Bangladeshis being sheltered in madrasas in the region. They had also alleged that these immigrants were obtaining fake documents and getting their names included in the voter list, posing a threat to the state's internal security.

Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan had also raised concerns about foreign immigrants marrying tribal women, leading to a change in the region's demographics.

Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed concern over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand. He had promised to bring out a white paper on the issue if his party came to power in the state.

The Jharkhand High Court had also asked the state government to come up with an action plan to stop the illegal influx of Bangladeshis in the region. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far.

