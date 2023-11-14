Zee Exclusive: Jyotiraditya Scindia Confident Of BJP Victory In MP, Rejects Exit Poll Predictions

New Delhi: The upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is a matter of life and death for both the BJP and the Congress, as it follows a dramatic political upheaval in 2018, when the Congress snatched the power from the BJP with 114 seats, only to lose it in 2020 due to the desertion of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters to the BJP. The BJP then regained the power with Shivraj Singh Chauhan as the Chief Minister, who is now facing a stiff competition from his predecessor Kamal Nath, who is spearheading the Congress campaign. Interestingly, the BJP has not announced its chief ministerial face yet, hinting at a possible discord within the party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, in an exclusive interview with Zee Media, said that BJP is going to form the government in Madhya Pradesh with full majority. "Every election is a tough test. No election is without struggle, it is full of struggle. I fight every election with a struggle-oriented approach. We are all united with one ideology and fighting the election. I have full confidence that based on our track record, our work, we will get the blessings of the people. Our government will be formed with a full majority. Don’t go by the opinion polls," Scindia said in an interview with Zee News.

Rejecting the prediction of exit polls on Congress winning the MP polls, Scindia said "Which opinion poll was there that said that Congress was going to form the government again in 2009. In 2019, no opinion poll said that instead of 250 seats, 303 seats came. I make my own opinion poll by looking at the pulse of the people, their eyes and touching the soil.

On Digvijay Singh’s question of BJP’s division, Scindia said that "He does not know BJP at all. Ask his brother Laxman Singh. Rather, there is lies, loot and split in Congress. All the MLAs who came with me, all the ministers who came, whether they won or not, they are all with me. We cannot satisfy everyone. Many workers came with me, some of them felt that they would not get the ticket, they went back. They went back for the ticket. I am wishing them all the best."

"If they could not get anything from me, they went there, but I do not have any hatred in my heart for them. On the question of CM’s face, he said that they are all fighting the election together. They are fighting the election under the leadership of Prime Minister. Now we all workers leaders are fighting together. The credit for making Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to an unparalleled one goes to the party and 90% to Shivraj ji," the Scindia scion added.

On the question of CM’s race, he said that neither my revered father ever ran for the chair, nor my grandmother ran for the chair, nor am I running for the chair. I am working as a BJP worker. I don’t know how many seats we will get. I am not an astrologer. But it is clear that BJP will form the government with a full majority.