Zee Exclusive: Madhavi Latha Challenges Asaduddin Owaisi For Debate Ahead Of LS Polls

Speaking to Consulting Editor, Zee News Pradip Bhandari, Lata invited Hyderabad's sitting MP Owaisi for a debate on the news channel ahead of the LS polls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Telangana's Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, Madhavi Latha on Sunday gave an open challenge for debate to her competitor on the seat and AIMIM chief Asadduddin Owaisi in an exclusive interview with Zee News.

Speaking to Consulting Editor, Zee News Pradip Bhandari, Lata invited Hyderabad's sitting MP Owaisi for a debate on the news channel ahead of the LS polls. She claimed that she would bring all the files with all the information and expose him to the debate.

Responding to the question of Owaisi not taking her name in rallies, Madhavi Latha said, "I have a clear past that is why he is not able to point fingers at me."
Will he point fingers at me for supporting PM Modi in the abrogation of Tripel Talaak or sending aid to Madrasas for children or for supporting UCC which gives Muslim women an equal right on their property as that of their brothers?" she added.

Further escalating her attack, she accused Owaisi of dividing Muslims, particularly neglecting the Pasmanda Muslims who, she claimed, have seen little development despite trusting him. She alleged that "the narrative he's fostered within the Muslim community, suggests that failure to elect a Muslim representative would jeopardize their community's existence."

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17. Owaisi (55) has so far won from the constituency four times since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat. 

 

